Make This: Scary Spaghetti on Halloween

I was on Facebook and saw a friend of mine do something that made me think she was the mom of the year. You can be the parent of the year too. All you have to do is cook this super scary spaghetti that will have your kids super confused. Make it a fun night in by having them help you cook it.

According to Baelyn Sawyer who tried the spooky recipe on her 3 daughters, the girls were a tad scared to eat it but as soon as they tasted it, they loved the spaghetti. "They loved the process of dying the noodles. They threw noodles at each other saying the noodles were worms. It was a cool Halloween themed dinner for the whole family."

Here are the things you will need to make this Halloween Dinner:

1/2 tsp Black Food Paste Colorant or any other color of your choice. Make This Scary Spaghetti for Dinner on Halloween

1 16 oz Box of Spaghetti

4 Quarts of water

1 tsp. Salt

According to The36thAvenue.com this is how you prepare Halloween Spaghetti:

"In a large pot put 4 quarts of water, 1/2 tsp. food coloring and 1 tsp. salt for each pound of dry spaghetti.

Bring the water to a boil.

Add spaghetti and return to boil.

Cook uncovered approximately 10-12 minutes, or until tender, stirring occasionally. Avoid overcooking.

Remove from heat and drain. Don’t leave the spaghetti in the water. Drain right away. Add a bit of olive oil to the cooked pasta.

The pasta won’t stain your mouth and it will taste like regular pasta. Top the pasta with our favorite Spaghetti Sauce and olives."

Do you have a spooky recipe that your kids love? Send us the recipe so we can share it.