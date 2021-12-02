If you live in Tyler it looks as if you'll be going on a Grand Slam fast this December, whether you want to or not. Since Denny's is open seven days a week, 24/7, they have truly become a wonderful spot for breakfast, and a go-to for drunken late night hangs.

The diner recently came under new ownership, and the new owners will be making several long-awaited updates; including a brand new store front.

In fact, it's been No. 1 in both categories for me for nearly two decades. Man, I used to mess up some late night T-bone steak and eggs in my college days, two sometimes four nights a week. Ah the good ol' days.

And who doesn't love the OG Grand Slam: two buttermilk pancakes, two beef bacon strips, two sausage links and two eggs -- that's literally everything you need on one plate.

Well, be sure to get your Moons of My Hammy fill by Monday Dec. 13th, that's when the Denny's location on Gentry in Tyler will be closing down for just over a week for some renovations and upgrades.

But don't worry, you'll be back slurrily ordering both the Slamburger and Flamin' 5-Pepper Burger cause you "can't pick just one" in no time.

The Tyler location is set to reopen at 6 a.m. on Thursday Dec. 23rd. So while it may be a slight inconvenience, it's just a short one. Hey, chin up, you'll be able to enjoy a Classic Benny Breakfast on Christmas Day if you want.

