Man Sings and Praises Jesus in Shreveport Walmart

Walmart shoppers in Shreveport got a treat this week when one shopper started to sing and praise God.We could all use this right about now. This spontaneous moment of praise happened at the Walmart on Bert Kouns at Youree Drive.

A fellow shopper caught part of the performance on video. This might cheer you up today.

Yella Redd Alexander posted the video on Facebook with this note: "I heard this man singing way from by the meat and went and found him".

Apparently this is a regular thing for this spiritual man. Another Facebook comment says "I used to love to hear him sing. His voice is so soulful. Last time I saw him he was in Kroger on Ellerbe Road." Another area resident says you might find him breaking out in song in the Walmart on Mansfield Road, too.

No idea who this man is, but you can clearly see him in the wheelchair on the dog food isle lifting up his song and words to praise God. He attracted quite a few people to the area before he wrapped up his performance.

If you are like me, I know there are days when we can all use a little "pick me up" during these troubled times. It just makes me smile to know there are people out there willing to do whatever it takes to bring a little bit of joy to others as we struggle through these rough waters. God Bless you singing man and thanks for what you are doing to brighten our days in your own little way.