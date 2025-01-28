The Coolest Tiny Town In America Is Now Found in West Texas

In Texas the big cities tend to get the love. Houston, TX always has something cool going on and Fort Worth, TX is among the fastest growing cities in the country. So when a tiny town gets some love, we've got to share it.

The folks at Far and Wide set out to find the Coolest Small Towns in America. While Texas could certainly make an argument for a dozen qualifiers, Far and Wide settled on one tiny town in the desert of West Texas as the recipient of the Lone Star State's honor.

Marfa, TX is one town that has seen more and more recognition from Texas musicians of late. Singers from Paul Cauthen to Miranda Lambert and Jack Ingram to Kaitlin Butts have all found recent inspiration from the artsy town.

From Far and Wide:

Deep in the heart of West Texas' desert landscape is a community filled with art. Marfa has been called an "art oasis" thanks to its impressive array of contemporary art centers and galleries. The imaginative town is not far from Big Bend National Park, for those seeking inspiration. Just outside the town's borders is a platform for taking in mysterious orbs that light up the night sky, known as the Marfa Lights.

Among the must-see landmarks in Marfa, The Chinati Foundation displays huge indoor and outdoor installations on an old army base. Outside of town, you'll find a viewing platform from which the "mysterious orbs known as the “Marfa Lights” phenomenon can sometimes be seen."

Wait, before you leave. Did you know that there is a FREE mobile app that plays the best Texas and Red Dirt music? If you're intrigued by that fact just click to download on either ANDROID or IOS, and begin streaming the best music in the world.