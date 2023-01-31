To most people owning a boat would be a dream come true, to be able to get on the water whenever you want would be amazing. But the video that was taken yesterday at Chandler’s Landing Marina in Rockwall, Texas was anything except a dream come true.

The video is shocking to watch as you see multiple boats that are completely engulfed in flames at Chandler’s Landing Marina on Lake Ray Hubbard in Rockwall. According to Fox 4 News, at least four boats and a big part of the dock system were all damaged due to the fire yesterday afternoon.

Weather Made Battling This Fire Even Worse

The freezing rain and cold temps that we all dealt with yesterday made fighting this fire even more difficult for the Rockwall Fire Department. But there was lots of help from neighboring fire departments in all more that 40 firefighters from five agencies all worked together to extinguish the flames. The cities of Rockwall and Dallas are working together to limit the contamination from the fire being spread in the lake.

The Cause of the Fire is Unknown at This Time

Let’s hope this was a mechanical failure or something along those lines and insurance policies can replace the damaged or destroyed boats as quickly as possible. As of right now the fire is still under investigation and hopefully the investigators will be able to figure out what exactly happened in the coming days.

A huge thank you to all firefighters who worked to battle this blaze and minimize the damage to the boats, the dock, and the lake.

