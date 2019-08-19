Marvel Cinematic Universe Fan Videos are Awesome

It's no secret of my fandom for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU for the rest of this article). I'm a fan of both Marvel, which the MCU is based off of, and DC Comics which has characters like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and many more. But, apologies to the sole DC fans out there, Marvel's films are far superior to the attempts by Warner Bros. to bring the DC comics to life on the big screen.

Last week, Avengers: Endgame arrived on blu-ray and of course I picked it up. It has two disks, one with the film, the second with the special features. Of course I sat down and watched and man cried because of Tony Stark's death. The special features on the second disk are great, too. Clocking in at right at one hour, you get some nice featurettes on the original six Avengers, a tribute to Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee, gag reel and several deleted scenes.

With the arrival of the MCU masterpiece on blu-ray, comes many excellent fan tributes, too. The one above comes from Youtuber MaxMcEvan. It's a nice, quick wrap up of the entire MCU put together really nice.

On the Marvel Studios Reddit page, a user named notuschief posted a cut of all the end titles of the original six MCU Avengers.

If you haven't already, pick up Avengers: Endgame and relive the adventure on your couch this weekend.

On a side note, I am almost finished completing my MCU movie collection. I have Black Panther, Antman, Antman and the Wasp, The Incredible Hulk and Captain Marvel left to complete it.