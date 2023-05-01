Massive Houston PD Bust Takes 3 Million Fentanyl Pills Off Streets

A recent drug bust in Houston not only took about 3 million Fentanyl pills off the streets. The massive bust also included more than a kilo of heroin, 520 grams of meth, 11 stolen vehicles, and 38 guns, authorities said. Nearly $15,000 in cash was also seized. According to click2houston, Several agencies helped but the investigation was led by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The Houston Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff's Office were among those who helped.

FENTANYL FACTS:

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S. There are two types of fentanyl: pharmaceutical fentanyl and illicitly manufactured fentanyl. Both are considered synthetic opioids. Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed by doctors to treat severe pain, especially after surgery and for advanced-stage cancer.

Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths.1 Even in small doses, it can be deadly. Over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.2

Drugs may contain deadly levels of fentanyl, and you wouldn’t be able to see it, taste it, or smell it. It is nearly impossible to tell if drugs have been laced with fentanyl unless you test your drugs with fentanyl test strips.