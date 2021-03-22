Get our free mobile app

Matthey McConaughey continues to do things his way! Yesterday he kicked off his "We're Texas" virtual concert to help fellow Texans that have been impacted by devastating winter storms in the state. Maybe some of the bigger awards shows should take notes on how to book talent for an awards show.

Performers included Los Lonely Boys, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, George Strait, Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, Kirk Franklin, Leon Bridges, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Post Malone, Randy Rogers, and Willie Nelson. And yes George Strait. However, it was Post Malone's cover of Brad Paisley's 'I'm Gonna Miss Her' that blew me away. See Post Malone's surprising performance below. You can also see George Strait's performance of 'Troubadour.'

Donations from last night's show benefited Austin Disaster Relief Network, Meals on Wheels Central Texas, The Salvation Army, Save the Children, St. Bernard Project, and Team Rubicon Disaster Relief. You can get more information about the benefit by visiting Matthew McConaughey's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Matthew McConaughey, H-E-B, Buc-ees, and Whataburger. Texas is definitely well taken care of!

I know Posty is most known for his rap and hip hop vibes. However, I have seen him cover Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' and it was nothing short of phenomenal, and now this! In true Post Malone fashion, plays his guitar with a cigarette in hand while sipping on a Bud Light and blows us away with this performance of Brad Paisley's 'I'm Gonna Miss Her.'

Check out George Strait's 'Troubadour.'

You can watch 'We're Texas' in its entirety below.