September 9th Free Concert at Bergfeld Park in Tyler, Texas

Bergfeld Park in Tyler, Texas is always a good time and it sounds like that will be the case once again on Friday, September 9th, 2022. Tiny Evie Rocks is presenting ‘Evie Rocks Tyler’ – A Suicide and Mental Health Awareness Concert. All proceeds raised during the fundraiser event will go to Tiny Evie Rocks, which brings awareness to the community and help remove the stigma of suicide and mental illness.

The suicide and mental health awareness concert and event runs from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will be a combination of fun things taking place. There will be local artists performing live music, even a battle of the bands taking place, and key speakers that will be discussing mental health. This event is open to everyone to attend.

Get our free mobile app

Who Was Tiny Evie, the Inspiration for the Nonprofit Putting on the Event?

Evie Domingos was twelve years old when she passed away due to suicide. She was a tough girl who was unapologetically herself, she loved music and art. She cared so deeply for all creatures on earth but struggled with severe social anxiety. Her parents Michael and Jessica Domingos want to help people struggling so other parents don’t have to experience what they went through when they lost Evie.

More Details on the Suicide and Mental Health Concert in Tyler, Texas

You can check out the Tiny Evie Rocks website here to get more information about their organization and the event taking place in September. Remember the event is free to attend but it is a fundraiser so anything you can donate while attending would be very much appreciated.

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: