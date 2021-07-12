There is not a single band out there today doing it better than Mike and the Moonpies. Early during COVID lockdown last year, on Gary Stewart's birthday to be exact, the guys released their seventh full-length album, Touch Of You – The Lost Songs of Gary Stewart.

Get our free mobile app

The album served as a welcomed surprise and distraction. The Moonpies are now set to releases their next new project in August, their fourth full length album in four years.

“All that remains of a memory now lives forever in a song.” We’d like to introduce y’all to our new album ‘One to Grow On’. It’s an album to make new memories to and to bring back the old ones. The album drops on August 10, but if you head over now wherever digital music is sold and pre-order it, you’ll instantly receive a digital download of our song ‘Hour on the Hour’!

Let's get you caught up. Back in August of 2019, Mike and the Moonpies dropped an orchestra-infused-country-music bomb on us. The Austin-based band recorded it at Abbey Road Studios (yes, that Abbey Road Studios), rounded it out with backing from the London Symphony Orchestra. It is a masterpiece of work deserving of such an iconic production studio and production.

The Moonpies' previous studio album Steak Night At The Prairie Rose was one of 2018’s best reviewed releases landing on numerous “Best Of” lists including nods from Rolling Stone Country for “40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2018,” and “25 Best Country and Americana Songs of 2018,” and Saving Country Music named them the No. 1 Best Live Performance of 2018.

Last year's Touch Of You – The Lost Songs of Gary Stewart is an inspired piece or country music art, one that features ten unreleased songs written or co-written by country music legend Gary Stewart throughout the late 1970s and 1980s.

If you haven't yet, it's time to hop in the Moonpies train. Don't worry there's plenty of room here for everyone.