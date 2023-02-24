This May we are proud to welcome Mike and the Moonpies to Tyler, TX for our annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival. Get your tickets now.

With 25+ of the best BBQ joints from across the Lone Star State and performances from Charley Crockett, Shane Smith & The Saints, William Clark Green, Charlie Robison, The Moonpies, and Kaitlin Butts -- this festival is can't miss.

To get us ready for the show, let's take a look at 10 of the Moonpies' best songs.

In August of '19 Mike and the Moonpies dropped an orchestra-infused-country-music bomb on us. By December, The Moonpies' sixth studio album, Cheap Silver and Solid Country Gold, had become a top country album of 2019.

In fact it was included among the best by several outlets: Rolling Stone Country, Saving Country Music, and us at Radio Texas, LIVE!. It's a masterpiece.

The project was recorded at Abbey Road Studios (yes, that Abbey Road Studios), rounded out with backing from the London Symphony Orchestra, and produced by Adam Odor. The end product certainly deserving of such an iconic production.

The Moonpies' 2018 album Steak Night At The Prairie Rose was one of that year's best reviewed releases; landing on numerous “Best Of” lists including nods from Rolling Stone Country for “40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2018,” and “25 Best Country and Americana Songs of 2018,” and Saving Country Music named them the No. 1 Best Live Performance of 2018.

To honor one of our favorite bands, and since the the guys are coming to The Brick Streets in May; ladies and gentlemen, Top 10: The Best Mike and The Moonpies Songs Of-All-Time

10. "Mockingbird"

9. "Damn Strait"

8. "Smooth Shot of Whiskey"

7. "Paycheck to Paycheck"

6. "Road Crew"

5. "Beaches of Biloxi"

4. "You Look Good in Neon"

3. "Steak Night at the Prairie Rose"

2. "Hour on the Hour"

1. "Country Music's Dead"

Oh wait, shouldn't we include another cover on the list, in addition to Gary Stewart's "Smooth Shot of Whiskey" and Jonathan Terrell's "Damn Strait"?

Mike and the Moonpies' cover of Fastball's breakout smash "The Way" is top notch. Man, I loved this song in 1998 and I loved the Moonpies updated, uptempo take in 2019. A magnificent effort, an outstanding song.