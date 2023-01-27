Full Lineup Announced For ’23 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Tyler

And here we go! We hope you're ready Tyler, TX. Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, has released its lineup for the 2023 event.

Since we began in 2014, it's been a privilege to bring so many great BBQ joints and bands to the brick streets: Whiskey Myers, Randy Rogers Band, Turnpike Troubadours, Josh Abbott Band, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, and so many more. We look to continue that proud tradition this year.

In addition to the music, through the years, the festival has featured so many of Texas’ best and most celebrated barbecue joints showcasing their smoked meats for attendees. Stay tuned as we will be announcing all of our joints soon.

Scroll down for full concert details below; but first, ladies and gentlemen, your 2023 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival lineup:

Ok - guys, it's well-known that Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival has sold out in each year of its existence, and we are expecting to sell out once again. As such don't wait to get your tickets to this years event, we'd hate for you to miss out.

This year's festival will be on Saturday May, 6th. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. CT Friday, Feb. 10th, at reddirtbbqfest.com. We can't wait to see all of you back out on the brick streets of Tyler, TX, this May.

Here's a reminder of last year's party: