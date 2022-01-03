After teasing a partnership with the new season of Queer Eye earlier in the week, Miranda Lambert dropped the full song, "Y'all Means All," on Friday (Dec. 31), in tandem with the show's season premiere.

It's a spunky, joyful anthem of acceptance and solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, which Lambert says she co-wrote with frequent collaborators Shane McAnally and Luke Dick. McAnally has a special connection to the song's subject matter, as he's one of the few members of the mainstream country music industry who is openly gay.

Lambert's relationship to the song is a personal one, too: She got the idea for the title of the song from her brother, Luke Lambert, who is gay.

"My little brother [Luke Lambert] sent me a few titles and 'Y'all Means All' was one of them," the singer explains on social media. "... I'm proud to be a part of this amazing show that does so much good."

It's not the first time Lambert's consulted her brother for musical inspiration; when she put out the Telemitry remix of her song "Tequila Does," she invited Luke and his husband Marc to co-star in the music video.

Lambert's also been working on expanding her ally status in recent years. She and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, attended the 2019 Pride Parade in New York City, and she reflected more on why the cause is important to her in a 2021 interview with GLAAD.

"I know I am uneducated, but I am full of love," she said at the time. "Being in a family where I am surrounded by LGBTQ people, it has me learning and me figuring out how I can be a part of the change and be part of the community and still be the same person I have been as an artist for 20 years."

When she announced her contribution to the new season of Queer Eye, Lambert said that another special connection she has to this season of the show is that it was filmed in her home state of Texas. Both she and Queer Eye shared news of the collab on social media, with a post on the show's Twitter page reading "OMG. We partnered with THE country music queen."

Miranda Lambert's "Y'all Means All" Lyrics:

If your life is like a tornado / You've been living in black and white / All you need is a smoke and a rainbow / Honey, let me give you a light / Alright / Let me give you a light

Chorus:

Yes queen, go queen / Dip it like a Dairy Queen / Put your inhibitions in a big U-Haul / Goodwill, Gucci / Where my chatahoochees? / Out in the country, honey, y'all means all / Y'all means all / Y'all means all / Maybe there's a little scratch in your reflection / Maybe your rhinestone lost its shine / Just count on love and count your blessings / Count on me, come on let's ride

I got a bit ol' bus / So jump on, let's ride

Repeat Chorus

You can be born in Tyler, Texas / Raised with a Bible Belt / If you're torn between the Ys and Xs / You ain't gotta play with the hand you're dealt

Repeat Chorus