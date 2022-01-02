Jarvis Christian College In Hawkins Postpones On-Campus Classes

We're inside a new year but we're unfortunately still dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the "Omicron" variant of the illness which has caused a record new surge in cases all across the country.

With Cases On The Rise, HBCU Jarvis Christian College Is Delaying Students Return.

According to a press release we received, Jarvis Christian College has announced that it will delay the return of students to campus for the Spring 2022 semester due to the rapid surge of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Classes will start virtually online on Monday, January, 10, 2022.

Despite the delay for students to return to campus, the school said that they will hold virtual learning beginning on Jan. 10 with a plan to have students return to campus on Wednesday, January 19. Face-to-face classes will resume on Monday, January 24.

Safety of our students, faculty and staff is our priority.. With the projections and growth of the Omicron variant, we choose to proceed with an abundance of caution for this new year.” - Jarvis Christian College President Dr. Lester C. Newman

Jarvis faculty and staff will report to work virtually as well.

JCC staff and faculty would normally meet in person for the Faculty and Staff Institute on Monday, January 3, but they will login virtually instead, and will not return to in-office hours until normal business hours resume at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Despite the delay, JCC continues its plan to celebrate its 110th anniversary.

There's still great things going on at JCC including plans to build a beautiful new "multipurpose center" on campus which will include a coffee shop, retail convenience

store, campus security, food court and cafeteria, An auditorium and conference center, a hair salon, computer lab, mail center, fitness center, four lane bowling alley, movie theatre and more for students and visitors. Great news and big things coming to Hawkins!

