A Fort Hood soldier whose face appeared on missing person posters shared across social media has been found. He was arrested last week in Louisiana.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office, a deputy was monitoring traffic near the 74 mile marker of I-20 on Tuesday, October 6 when his radar picked up a vehicle traveling east at 92 mph in a 70 mph zone. The deputy followed the car, driven by Pfc. Edward Casteel, and activated his lights to conduct a stop.

According to the deputy, Casteel ignored the lights and audio commands and continued to speed away, switch lanes several times while checking side mirrors. When Casteel reached the 84 mile marker, a Ruston, Louisiana Police Department officer used his vehicle to block Casteel's path, at which point the soldier stopped.

The deputy then pointed his weapon at Casteel and placed the soldier in custody. According to the deputy, Casteel could not provide a consistent answer when asked why he didn't stop, and said he he did see the deputy's lights.

Casteel was taken to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center, where he was booked at 6:28 PM. He's charged with speeding and resisting arrest by flight. Casteel remained in the detention center Tuesday morning, October 13 with bond set at $3,500.

Our partners at KWTX-TV report that Casteel had been listed as AWOL from Fort Hood, and that foul play was not suspected. Casteel was the subject of a missing person poster that was circulating on social media.

While I'm glad Casteel was found safe and alive, I hate to see it happen under such negative circumstances. With everything going on at Ft. Hood in recent months, there's no telling why he left or what was going through his head when he sped away. Hopefully we'll have some answers in the near future.