Whenever you hear of a big time athlete selling their home you expect it to be millions and millions of dollars, but that isn't the case as the former Houston Astros player is selling his place for $1.6 million dollars. While that is still a lot of money for most of us not playing a professional sport, the really nice home demands that price tag as you will see below in the pictures.

What is extremely interesting about this property now for sale is that the Major League Baseball All-Star who owns it is also a free agent at this time. He has been with the Astros his entire career but decided to become a free agent and see if he could get more money elsewhere. This sure seems like he will be headed out of Houston, but there is always a possibility that with his next big paycheck he could just move into a bigger and better home.

More Details on the House Selling in Houston

The address is 1231 Peden Street, Houston, TX 77006. It comes with 3 bedrooms and 4 and 1/2 bathrooms and totals 3,657 square feet. The come comes with a 2 car garage, it was built in 2012, and has only been on the market for just over a week at this point. The property in total is 6,199 square feet, so it's not a gigantic home that will take lots of money to maintain.

Get our free mobile app

The Home is Smaller Than Other Celeb Homes But Still Very Nice

While this home is not gigantic in size, as you will see in the photos it's still a beautiful home. It has a nice pool and hot tub with an incredible outside entertainment area. Someone is going to be extremely happy in this home. Just look at this gorgeous home for yourself:

**Update the MLB Player asked to have his information removed from the story** 8/14/23 @ 5:00pm.

Carlos Correa Selling Home in Houston, Texas Take a look inside the home of MLB All-Star Carlos Correa. He just listed the home for sale with the asking price of $1.6 million dollars.

PHOTOS: A Look Inside the Stunning Home of Late ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill This nearly 20,000 square foot home was custom built for ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill back in 2003.