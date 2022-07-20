Enjoy Your Summer Visiting Moody Gardens in Galveston, Texas

We’re reminded every day that life is expensive, whether it’s filling up the gas tank or buying groceries. But life is short you can’t just stress about bills and not have any fun that’s why we want to give you the chance to visit our friends at Moody Gardens in Galveston, Texas.

While I was fortunate enough to visit Galveston a few months ago we ran out of time and didn’t get the chance to visit Moody Gardens and after checking out their website I am already wanting to plan another trip. There is so much fun for kids of all ages and the best part is that we want to help pay for your trip, beyond just getting into Moody Gardens for free!

Each Monday You Can Win Passes with Billy and Tara in the Morning

Every Monday for the next few weeks make sure you wake up with Billy and Tara in the Morning on 101.5 KNUE for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to visit Moody Gardens. You’re only going to increase your chances of winning by having the 101.5 KNUE app downloaded on your phone so we can send you a reminder to call in and win the tickets.

Grand Prize Is Bigger Than Just Passes to Moody Gardens

For one lucky winner we are going to giveaway 4-passes to Moody Gardens, a 1-night hotel stay at Moody Gardens, 2 Rounds of Golf and a $25 gas card to help get you there. If you want to enter for our grand prize just make sure you fill out the entry form below. It really is just that simple to win!

