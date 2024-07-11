Texas summers can be HOT, and there's no better way to escape the heat than a trip to the coast.

We want to help you cool off this summer with a family 4-pack to the Moody Gardens in Galveston, Texas! Within the Moody Gardens, you will find three large pyramids -- the Rainforest Pyramid, the Aquatic Pyramid, and the Discovery Pyramid -- all perfect for learning and fun.

Aside from a visit to the Moody Gardens, the Galveston beach will be very close too, so maybe you can even take a trip to the water!

What comes with the Moody Gardens family 4-pack?



We will be giving away some family packs that include four tickets for entry to each pyramid; colonel Paddlewheeler; the audience recognition theater; and Palm Beach.

We will also be giving away one four-pack of VIP tickets to a lucky winner. The VIP pack will include everything mentioned above plus a one-night hotel stay and a round of golf for two.

If you want to see what Moody Gardens has to offer, you can visit their site here.

Entering for your chance to win is easy!

This is an APP ONLY contest, meaning you must be looking at this story from our app to enter. If you're already using our app to read this, then all you have to do to enter is fill out the information below.

If you are reading this from the web, then go download our app here for a chance to win! Once in the app, go to 'win stuff,' and then click on the Moody Gardens contest. Once on the page, simply fill out the information below.

These tickets will expire on August 25. The contest will be open through July 29.

