Morgan Wallen sold out stadiums across the United States this year, and we want to make sure you have a chance to catch one of Country's biggest stars in concert in 2024.

Imagine it now-- experiencing Morgan Wallen LIVE at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas! Sound good?

Here's What You Could Win

Roundtrip airfare for two to see Morgan Wallen in Las Vegas, Nevada

Two-night hotel stay in Vegas

Two tickets to see Morgan Wallen at Allegiant Stadium in August 2024

$500 in spending money

Here's How You Enter the Contest

Listen for the codes you need to enter below on weekdays starting Monday, November 6, 2023, through Wednesday, November 22, 2023. You can also gain additional entries by following the prompts to get social with us.

*This is a multi-market promotion open to those ages 21 and older who reside in the contiguous United States. One (1) winner will be selected at random from eligible entries received on Monday, November 27, 2023. Prize is provided by Big Loud.*

