‘Mortal Kombat’ First Images Promise a Bloody, R-Rated Reboot

[Extreme Mortal Kombat voice] “Mortal Kombat!”

For the first time since 1997, we’re getting a new big-budget Mortal Kombat movie. This one is a reboot with an all-new cast and story. Director Simon McQuoid gave an extensive plot rundown to Entertainment Weekly, who also got to debut a slew of photos from the film, including this one of Liu Kang (Ludi Lin) and Kung Lao (Max Huang):

Here are some more just-released images: Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, and Lewis Tan as Cole Young, a totally new character to the franchise who serves as Mortal Kombat’s main character.

According to Tan, Cole is “kind of a washed-up MMA fighter who used to be a champion, who used to believe in himself, who used to have a lot of hope in his career. And it's all gone down the drain. It's a very interesting place for a hero to start, and I think that, along the journey of Mortal Kombat and Cole discovering where he comes from, you're introduced to all these other iconic characters and elements that everybody loves so dearly.” Cole also has a birthmark in the shape of the Mortal Kombat logo on his chest, which brings him into the world of Shang Tsung, Raiden, Kano, and the rest.

McQuoid noted that he “wanted to make sure that everyone respected the material, the lore of Mortal Kombat, the fans and the love they have for this.” That included adding in more blood and gore than any of the previous movies. It’s not official yet, but McQuoid promises his Mortal Kombat is “definitely not gonna get a PG-13 rating,” and will include violent Fatalities, like in the games.

Mortal Kombat is scheduled to open in theaters and premiere on HBO Max on April 16.