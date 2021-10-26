We all know that looking for a home to purchase right now is extremely difficult. There just isn't enough homes for all the people looking to buy, the real estate market is hot everywhere, but especially here in East Texas. Specifically in Longview if you're looking to purchase a home here is where the most expensive neighborhoods can be found, if you're looking for a bargain you might want to stay away from these places.

Although on the flip side of things, if you're looking for a nice neighborhood with prices continuing to grow on what could be a great investment, maybe you want to visit these neighborhoods. Obviously everyone's home needs are a little different, and everyone's budget is different as well. But here is more information when looking to make a home purchase in the Longview area.

Longview Has a Good Mixture of White and Blue Collar Jobs

According to Neighborhood Scout a website that looks as a bunch of data to put together these lists, Longview is known as a larger 'medium-sized' city. It's the 41st largest city in Texas with a population of over 81,000 people. When looking at the city as a whole there are lots of sales and office workers, service providers, and professionals within the community. The average annual income for a family of four is approximately $105,272.

Get our free mobile app

Longview is Still Affordable, These Are Just the Most Expensive Areas

The areas/neighborhoods mentioned below are the expensive ones but Longview is still considered affordable when looking for property in East Texas. Let's start looking now, here is a look at the most expensive Longview neighborhoods:

List of the Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Longview If you're looking to purchase a home in Longview, here are the most expensive neighborhoods in Longview.

Hilarious Responses to Longview Resident Wanting a Zoo in the Longview Area Longview residents did not disappoint when it came to responding to someone wanting to start a petition to build a zoo in the area.