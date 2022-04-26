We all know that real estate across the country has been crazy lately, but crazy doesn’t even begin to explain the huge boom that Austin has seen over the past few years. Recently I visited Austin and was told by a tour guide that it’s not uncommon to hear about houses being sold for 3 times the list price and some even being cash offers. Which is not common, but with people so desperate to find a home in Austin it’s happening. Most people won't be able to afford this gorgeous home and property in Austin, TX but I had to share the photos with you because according to Realtor.com this is the most expensive home currently for sale in the state of Texas.

After looking at the photos below, I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen a more beautiful looking waterfall on someone's property. This property known as Villa Del Lago is located at 12400 Cedar St, Austin, TX 78732. The home has only been on the market for a couple weeks at this point but I’m guessing not too many people can afford the list price of $45,000,000. With that high of an asking price this is currently the most expensive home for sale in the state of Texas right now.

The Most Expensive Home For Sale in Texas Has Everything You Need

This amazing property and home is along the south shore of Lake Travis in Austin. The main house alone is 15,400 square feet with 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and 5 fireplaces throughout the home. There is a media room, theater, library, bar, game room, gym, wine cellar, outdoor living area, summer kitchen, and offers incredible views in multiple entertaining spaces.

These Photos Show Why This Austin Home is Listed for $45 Million Dollars

According to real estate websites, if you were making monthly payments for this place, it would take monthly payments of over $236,700 for 30 years to pay this home off, also a down payment of $10,800,000. Although most people looking for a home like this will probably not be making payments. Just look at the photos of this one-of-a-kind property that is currently the most expensive home for sale in the state of Texas.

