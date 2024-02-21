There's not much good news here for Dallas, TX, or Houston, TX. This is a list that no city wants to be on, even though every year mice and other rodents invade an estimated 21 million homes in the United States.

These furry invaders are usually looking for easier access to food, water, and shelter from the cold, and there aren't too many holes in your wall too small for them to fit through.

“Rodents multiply swiftly and when an infestation is left unattended, they can cause extensive damage to homes and yards,” said Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist. “Rats are capable of squeezing into spaces through holes as small as a quarter, which makes it especially important to seal cracks from the outside.”

Of course, there are health issues for humans when it comes to rodents (hello, black plague!) but also severe structural damage is possible. Rats have strong jaws and amazing burrowing skills. And thanks to their oversized front teeth not much is safe from them including electrical wires, water pipes, and gas lines.

Now before we dive headfirst into the rattiest city rankings, how about a few solutions to make your home "rat-proof," For more details on rodent prevention click here.

Don't leave food out! Small crumbs, garbage, dry grains, and cereal are typical food sources. Make sure they are packed in glass or metal containers.

Keep your home free from cluttered spaces! Keep your home clean and organized to prevent a possible infestation.

Inspect both inside and outside your residence for rodent droppings, burrows, and rub marks along the baseboards and walls.

For the ninth consecutive year, Chicago is the rattiest, according to Orkin. On the West Coast, Los Angeles moves up to reclaim the uncoveted second spot, and back east, New York City tumbles from two to three. Texas' first entry on the list comes in at number 20 but moved up 10 spots to get there.

Two Texas Cities Among The Most Rat-Infested Cities in the U.S. Orkin ranked metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from Sept.1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023. This ranking includes both residential and commercial pest control treatments.

