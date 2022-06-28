Mr. Freeze At Six Flags Over Texas Has Malfunction And Gets Stuck

Get our free mobile app

One of my favorite things to do in the entire world is pulling down a lap bar, raising my hands, and going for a ride on of the many roller coasters at Six Flags Over Texas. There are so many different types at this park to satisfy my adrenaline rush and get my heart rate going!

One of my favorites is MR. FREEZE: Reverse Blast in the Gotham City section of the park. However, it seems that this roller coaster has had a rough time staying open this year due to two major events so far in 2022.

In April, there was an electrical malfunction that caused a build-up of smoke inside the ride building and station tunnel. A Six Flags spokesperson told WFAA that there was a malfunction in a motor that caused an internal electrical fire, which led to smoke in the building. This incident lead to six park guests and one staff member being taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution over the possibility of smoke inhalation.

Last week, MR. FREEZE: Reverse Blast suffered another setback after the ride 'valleyed'.

When a roller coaster 'valleys' it means the train doesn't have enough inertia (energy) to make it through the next ride element. (Pop Culture) So the train will glide along the tracks going back and forth until it comes to a stop in the valley between the two ride elements.

It is not uncommon to hear about a ride resting in a 'valley', but it is rare. Roller coasters are designed to go from one element to the next without stopping. YouTube user Jerry Quillen captured his experience with MR. FREEZE: Reverse Blast being 'valleyed' at Six Flags Over Texas. Judging from the comments in his video, the ride made it out of the station, over 'the hat' but didn't make it up to the spike for the first half of the ride. Instead, they glided back and forth until the train came to a stop in the valley where they were escorted off the ride safely and returned to the park to hit up another ride.

What's next for the 'valleyed' train, well, a huge crane will have to come in and pull the train either up and around 'the hat' and let it roll back to the station or the crane will have to pull the train up and over the back curve and up the spike and then let gravity take over from there.

Either way, MR. FREEZE: Reverse Blast will be ok and should be operational and waiting for me to ride the next time I go for an adenaline-fueled day at Six Flags Over Texas.

