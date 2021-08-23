Video games have always been a part of my life. They are fun. They are creative. They are the perfect getaway from some of the craziness of the world. In the grand scheme of things, video games really haven't been with us for a long time. Even in that short time, there is a rich and fascinating history to the gaming industry. So much so that there is a whole museum now dedicated to the medium and it's just a short drive from us in East Texas.

The National Video Game Museum is located just off the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco in the Frisco Discovery Center. This area is also home to the Museum of the American Railroad, the Sci-Tech Discovery Center and Theatre Frisco. When I pulled in, there was construction going on for another, very large, addition to the center. I was there for one reason, though, to nerd out on one of my favorite hobbies.

Walking in, you're greeted by a nice spiderweb of classic gaming consoles and several TV's all taking us back to shows or commercials we'll instantly recognize from our childhood. Admission is only $12 to check out all the gaming goodness and includes four tokens to the arcade. I'm already 16 years old holding arcade tokens in my hand.

From there, you walk in and take in the full history of video gaming. You'll see everything from the original Pong to the origin of computer gaming to the video game crash of the early 1980's to extremely rare video games and so much more. There are vintage consoles available to play and a complete, and very accurate, set up of bedrooms and living rooms of the era.

It's a lot of fun for the video game lover in your life. It would be a super fun weekend trip for the whole family, too. It's only $12 for adults and $10 for kids 10 and under, seniors, educators or active military with valid ID. Get all the details at nvmusa.org. It's well worth the visit.

Michael Gibson's Visit to the National Video Game Museum in Frisco The history of video games is relatively short but is full of big moments, fond memories and a great look into the advancement of technology.

Michael Gibson's Nerd Cave