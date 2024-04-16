If Bass Pro Shop wanted to serve Tony Stewart with a cease-and-desist, I think they'd have a leg to stand on here. Not sure you'll find anything like this in Texas' booming luxurious home market.

The legendary NASCAR champ put his expansive 6-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom on the market last year, which looks suspiciously like a Bass Pro Shop. Well, now he's lowered the asking price by millions

Stewart originally listed this "home" for $30 million in March of 2022. That was apparently too steep for buyers, the estate was re-listed this week for $22.5 million.

The Hall of Famer's 19,714-square-foot rustic mansion is nestled on 415 acres of sprawling woods in Columbus, Ind. Oh, and it comes with a 9-acre stocked lake. And just like every Bass Pro Shop, there is a two-story waterfall and trout stream in the entry hall.

If you were wondering, why yes, that lodgepole pine exclusively from the Northern Rockies, makes up this beautiful home. Good eye, my friend.

“We enjoyed every square inch of the land here," he said in a 2022 statement (via Realtor.com). "This became my place to get away and relax with my family and friends. The best part is that there is always something to do here. The land is great for hunting and fishing, off-roading, or just sitting on the porch and enjoying the stars at night. It is the perfect blend of entertainment and relaxation."

Between the bowling alley, game area, golf simulator room, and a lighted onyx bar, you, your friends, and family will never have to leave again. If you get hungry, the entire property is zoned as a licensed hunting preserves with elk, deer, and even turkey throughout. So go get you some dinner.

