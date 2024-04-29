But Why’d They Make The Laundry Room a Strange-Green Color in a Beautiful $4 Million Ranch?

It's got a lake, a stable, a guest house, a basketball court, a swimming pool, and a greenish laundry room, and if that sounds like your dream home, this beautiful ranch in Mineola is the literal home of your dreams.

According to Realtor.com, it's a perfect location, giving you the best of multiple worlds. Which is what we all want, the best of every world possible.

With this beautiful home, you'll have the serenity of country living, but you'll be just 90 miles from Dallas and 30 from Tyler. Who wouldn't love 125 well-manicured acres, fully fenced, with a 4-acre lake and a "home that merits entry into any architectural magazine" to live in? Raise your hand, please.

The property is home to a 2 level custom built Modern Farmhouse with 4 Beds, 5.5 Baths, 3 car attached garage, 2 car attached carport, and swimming pool with hot tub. The kitchen features double dishwashers, 2 islands, and commercial grade appliances throughout. Other features include central vac, library, office, tornado room, his + her separate master baths, with heated floors. Additional guest house with 2 bed 1 bath with full kitchen, living room, and attached carport. Outdoor amenities: Full workshop with storage, bathroom, central HVAC, car lift, and full size drive through RV garage with hookups, basketball court, and a horse barn complete with bathroom, tack room, 4 horse stables.

It's got everything you've ever wanted in a home, except maybe for a lot of us affordability, right? Well, that doesn't mean we can look. Check out this beautiful home in all its glory:

This Beautiful $4 Million Ranch is Just a 30 Minute Commute from Tyler, TX It's got a lake, a stable, a guest house, basketball court, swimming pool, and is just a short commute for you to work in Tyler, TX. This beautiful ranch in Mineola is the new home of your dreams.