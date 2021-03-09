New Barksdale AFB Family Pleading for Return of Son’s Ashes

Get our free mobile app

There's no denying it, some people are just trash. For example, the garbage people responsible for stealing Ben and Kassandra Benton's U Haul Trailer and it's precious cargo.

Unfortunately, the fully-packed truck they were using to move with was stolen while they were sleeping at the La Quinta hotel in Covington with their daughters Charlotte and Amelia late last week. The Benton's are a Military family, and they were on their way to their new home - Barksdale Air Force Base.

Here's where it gets even worse: The truck contained the cremated remains of the the Benton's 6-month old son that died in 2015.

According to FOX23, hotel surveillance captured video of a man in a "gray shirt, light-colored pants and a light-colored hat" get out of a SUV around 1 am. Reportedly, another vehicle drove up - then, the Benton's U Haul drove away. Thursday morning, police found the truck about half an hour away - but it wasn't great news. Even though some of their possessions were found - they were horrified to find that their son's remains, along with many other invaluable items, had been taken.

Many of the stolen things can be replaced, but the Benton's son's footprint impressions, handprints, and the urn containing his ashes must be reclaimed. The family is begging the the public for any information that will lead to the recovery of these precious things. If you can help, you can send any tips anonymously by texting CPDLA and your information to tip411.

A Go Fund Me Page has been set up to help the Benton Family. At the time of this report, $10,449 had been raised for them.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America