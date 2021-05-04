Poll: What Country Album Are You Most Excited for in May 2021?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

Can you believe we are almost halfway through 2021 already? There is a bunch of new country coming our way this month.

On May 7, Miranda Lambert drops The Marfa Tapes with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. When we talked to Miranda last month she told us that these songs are so raw and untouched that you can hear the border patrol helicopters flying in the background, as they were recording outside. I'm very excited to hear these songs in their demo form.

That same day, Travis Tritt is giving us Set in Stone. This will be the first album from Tritt since 2007. I think it's going to be so cool to be able to drive around while listening to new Travis Tritt music!

Later this month, on May 21, Blake Shelton drops his new album Body Language. It will feature his smash songs "Minimum Wage" and "Happy Anywhere" with his fiancée Gwen Stefani. I'm most excited to hear the song just called "Corn," though — that sounds like fun!

A full list of albums coming out in May 2021 includes:

May 7: Miranda Lambert, The Marfa Tapes (With Jack Ingram, Jon Randall)

May 7: Travis Tritt, Set in Stone

May 14: Alan Jackson, Where Have You Gone

May 14: Dillon Carmichael, Hot Beer EP

May 14: The Steel Woods, All of Your Stones

May 21: Blake Shelton, Body Language

May 21: Gary LeVox, One on One

May 21: Jordan Davis, Buy Dirt EP

May 28: Ashley McBryde, Never Will: Live From a Distance EP

What country album are you most excited for in May 2021?