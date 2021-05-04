Big D and Bubba Web Extra: Carsen and Brett Eldredge Recreate Iconic Saved By The Bell Scene

Saved By The Bell is one of the most iconic shows of the 90's and of my teen years. What dude didn't have a crush on Kelly Kapowski? What girl didn't have a crush on A.C. Slater? For the most part, the show was silly, but one episode actually got serious and dealt with addiction. Brett Eldredge and Carsen took a moment in the Big D and Bubba studio to recreate that scene.

The Saved By The Bell episode Carsen and Brett recreate is titled "Jessie's Song." In this episode, Jessie is having trouble balancing being a straight A student and singing in her band, Hot Sundae. Jessie takes to using caffeine pills to keep her alert.

Jessie doesn't realize she has become addicted to them and Zack ends up confronting her. The scene is very dramatic as Zack takes the pills away from her while she fights back to take more. At that time, this was a powerful episode for teens to watch, still is.

Saved by the Bell dealt with drug use one other time, that one involving marijuana.

The new iteration of Saved By The Bell is streaming on Peacock now. It has some of the same silliness but also has a more adult tone to it. Jessie, Slater, Zack and Kelly are all back but all grown up. It's an interesting watch. Check it out when you get a chance.

