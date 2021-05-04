East Texas is back open for business and this past year has been especially rough for our local businesses. We've had to say good bye unfortunately to many small businesses due to the pandemic's toll, so let's learn from this and support our local businesses that are still here and help them grow!

There's no need to tell you how important it is to support local businesses first. They are the backbone of our economy and the "big boys" will be alright no matter what. That's why this weekend you can catch a special "festival" celebrating small business owners in East Texas and gives you a chance to get familiar with them.

The Empowerment Community Development Corporation, also known as the EDC, is a 501(c) non profit organization which focuses on education, arts, tourism, veteran services, scholarships, Youth mentorship, history preservation, community, housing and Economic Empowerment. They will be hosting the East Texas Small Business Festival this Saturday in the Square in Downtown Tyler from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

In celebration of National Small Business Week, the festival will feature several East Texas small business owners and vendors showcasing their services. Its a free event but you can get registered for it by visiting Eventbrite.

For more information visit the EDC by calling them at 903-218-1388 or visit the East Texas Small Business Festival Event page on Facebook.