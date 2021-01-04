Poll: What New Country Album Are You Most Excited for in January 2021?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

To say we went through it in 2020 would be an understatement. With that year finally in the rearview mirror, looking forward to the first country album releases of 2021 is something I'm sure we all have in common.

January 2021 is starting off with a bang as far as new country is concerned. You can expect new albums this month from:

Jan. 4: Steven Earl and the Dukes, J.T.

Jan. 8: Aaron Watson, American Soul

Jan 8: Morgan Wallen, Dangerous



Jan. 15: Devin Dawson, The Pink Slip EP

Jan. 15: Jake Hoot, Love Out of Time

Jan 22: Willie Jones, Right Now

I am most looking forward to this double album coming from Morgan Wallen. He has had a rough past few months, with his SNL appearance canceled and his arrest. He is a new dad and this new album should stand out and be a true piece of art.

I am a fan of Devin Dawson after meeting him once. He told me he loves watching all of our interviews on Taste of Country, and after knowing that, I am a fan of his for life. I love the vibe he brings to country music, both in his writing and his singing,

After meeting and interviewing Aaron Watson, I totally understand why he has his home state of Texas wrapped around his finger. He brings such a passion and energy for his music, it's hard to ignore!

I think it's safe to say bring on all the new country music we can handle in 2021! Which country album are you most looking forward to in January 2021?