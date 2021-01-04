JCC In Hawkins Receives $2 Million From IBM To Help Tech Students

Our friends at Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins have been receiving a lot of blessings lately from lots of organizations looking to help HBCU's including Apple and The AKA's and now you can add another major tech company to the list.

According to a press release from JCC, they recently received $2 million in technology tools and training from IBM as part of a collaboration that will help students and faculty develop technology skills including training in quantum computing.

IBM is giving more than $100 million in content and training to a group of HBCUs as part of its Global University Programs. Jarvis Christian College is one of them that will join a partnership with IBM to help train students and instructors in artificial intelligence, block chain, data science, cybersecurity, cloud and quantum computing.

The hope of this program is to make HBCU students more marketable to both the Business and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)

sectors.

Congratulations to JCC once again and for more information about their IBM partnership, visit jarvis.edu.