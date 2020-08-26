Everything New on HBO Max in September
Each monthly lineup on HBO Max tends to go like this: One or two big new shows or movies, plus a ton of interesting older titles. True to form, September on the service sees the premiere of Raised By Wolves, the first TV series from director Ridley Scott, along with catalog titles like JFK, the original Point Break, Three Kings, and 2020’s excellent reboot of The Invisible Man.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to HBO Max in September:
September 1:
93Queen, 2018
All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)
The Astronaut Farmer, 2007 (HBO)
Badlands, 1973
Ballmastrz: 9009, 2018
Bandidas, 2006 (HBO)
Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 (HBO)
Black Dynamite, 2012
Blood Diamond, 2006
The Bodyguard, 1992
The Brak Show, 2000
Butterfield 8, 1960
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958
Caveman, 1981 (HBO)
Charlotte's Web, 1973
The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
City Of God, 2003 (HBO)
Clara's Heart, 1988
Clerks, 1994 (HBO)
Cold Creek Manor, 2003 (HBO)
Congo, 1995 (HBO)
The Conversation, 1974
Cop Out, 2010
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)
Date Movie, 2006 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Dave, 1993
The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002
Doctor Who, Season 12
Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
Dolores Claiborne, 1995
Election, 1999
Fatal Attraction, 1987
Father of the Bride, 1950
Final Destination 5, 2011 (HBO)
Flight Of The Phoenix, 2004 (HBO)
Forensic Files II, Season 1
Going the Distance, 2010
A Good Year, 2006 (HBO)
Grease, 1978
Harlem Nights, 1989
Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, 2000
Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)
A Hidden Life, 2019 (HBO)
Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992
Idlewild, 2006 (HBO)
Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8
Impractical Jokers: After Party, 2002
Impractical Jokers: The Movie, 2020
Infomercials, 2013
In Good Company, 2004 (HBO)
Jackson, 2016
JFK, 1991
Joe Pera Talks With You, 2018
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012 (HBO)
Joyful Noise, 2012
A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)
The Lake House, 2006
Lassie Come Home, 1943
Lazor Wulf, Season 1
Lean on Me, 1989
Life with Father, 1947
Little, 2019 (HBO)
Little Women, 1949
Lost in Space, 1998
A Man Apart, 2003
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30
Marathon Man, 1976
The Mexican, 2001
Miracle Workers, Season 1
Midnight Run, 1988 (HBO)
Miracle At St. Anna, 2008 (HBO)
Miss Congeniality, 2000
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005
Moral Orel, Seasons 1-3
Murder by Numbers, 2002
Netizens, 2018
Observe and Report, 2009
Off the Air, 2011
An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982
OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes, Seasons 1-3
The Operative, 2019 (HBO)
The Outsiders, 1983
Over the Garden Wall, 2014
Over The Hedge, 2006 (HBO)
Point Break, 1991 (HBO)
Private Benjamin, 1980
Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)
PT 109, 1963
Red Riding Hood, 2011
The Replacements, 2000
Replicas, 2019 (HBO)
Reversal of Fortune, 1990
A Room With A View, 1986 (HBO)
Sealab 2021, Seasons 1-5
See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)
Shrek Forever After, 2010
Sin Cielo, 2018 (HBO)
The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Snakes on a Plane, 2006
Son of the Mask, 2005
Squidbillies, Seasons 1-12
Star 80, 1983
Sunrise at Campobello, 1960
Superjail!, Seasons 1-4
Tennessee Johnson, 1942
Three Kings, 1999
Tigtone, Season 1
Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Seasons 1-5
Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight, 2018
Two Weeks Notice, 2002
V for Vendetta, 2006
Victoria and Abdul, 2017 (HBO)
The Wedding Singer, 1998
Wes Craven's New Nightmare, 1994
When We Were Kings, 1996 (HBO)
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, 1966
The Wind and the Lion, 1975
Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3
September 3:
Raised by Wolves, Season 1 Premiere
September 4:
Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want), 2019 (HBO)
September 5:
Spies in Disguise, 2019 (HBO)
September 10:
Unpregnant, Film Premiere
September 11:
Detention Adventure, Season 1
Huracán (Aka Hurricane), 2019 (HBO)
Make It Big, Make It Small, Season 1
September 12:
Coastal Elites (HBO)
September 14:
The Third Day, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
We Are Who We Are, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
September 15:
Re:ZERO, Season 2
September 17:
Weston Woods, 2020
September 18:
Habla Now (HBO)
La Musiquita Por Dentro, 2019 (HBO)
September 19:
The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
September 23:
Agents of Chaos Part 1 (HBO)
Agents of Chaos Part 2 (HBO)
September 25:
Fandango at the Wall, 2020 (HBO)
September 26:
Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)
September 27:
Patria, HBO Europe Series Premiere (HBO)
