Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in March
The headliner on Amazon Prime Video this month comes all the way from Zamunda: It’s Coming 2 America, the sequel to the ’80s comedy classic that’s been decades in the making. Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall star, reprising their roles as Prince Akeem and Semmi, who return to the United States in search of Akeem’s illegitimate son and male heir. The movie, directed by Craig Brewer, premieres on Prime Video on March 5.
Amazon’s also got a new animated series based on Invincible, the popular Image Comic from Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead. You’ll also be able to watch more Eddie Murphy comedies like 48 Hrs., plus E.T., Cocktail, and the Back to the Future trilogy.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime in March:
March 1
Movies
48 Hrs. (1982)
50/50 (2011)
Another 48 Hrs. (1990)
As Good As It Gets (1997)
Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)
Attack The Block (2011)
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
Back To The Future (1985)
Back To The Future Part II (1989)
Back To The Future Part III (1990)
Beloved (1998)
Cocktail (1988)
Due Date (2010)
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Extract (2009)
For Colored Girls (2010)
I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
Instant Nanny (2015) (UP Faith & Family)
In The Line Of Fire (1993)
Mae West: Dirty Blonde (2020) (PBS Living)
Neil Young: Heart Of Gold (2006)
Patriot Games (1992)
Patriots Day (2017)
Priceless (2016)
Rain Man (1988)
Religulous (2008)
Rushmore (1999)
Shine A Light (2008)
Silverado (1985)
Sliver (1993)
Sydney White (2007)
The Full Monty (1997)
The Spirit (2008)
The Terminal (2004)
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Tombstone (1993)
Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns (2008)
W. (2008)
Wet Hot American Summer (2001)
Series
American Masters - Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning (2014) (PBS Living)
And She Could Be Next: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Brad Meltzer's Decoded: Season 1 (History Vault)
Breathless: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Captain Marleau: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
Civilizations: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Ella the Elephant: Season 1 (Kidstream)
Fifth Ward: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour: Season 1 (UPP Faith & Family)
Life With Elizabeth: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
London Kills: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Nightwatch: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony: Limited Series (PBS Documentaries)
Range Rider: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Rhymes Through Times: Season 1 (Noggin)
Somewhere South: Season 1 (PBS Living)
The Paris Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Returned: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
March 3
Movies
Out Of Africa (1985)
March 5
Movies
*Coming 2 America - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
March 10
Movies
Jack And Jill (2011)
March 12
Movies
Honest Thief (2020)
Series
*Making Their Mark - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
March 19
Movies
Words On Bathroom Walls (2020)
March 26
Series
*Invincible - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
*La Templanza (The Vineyard) - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
March 29
Movies
Renegades (1989)
March 30
Movies
The Ghost Writer (2010)
IMDb TV New in March – Available for free, no Prime membership needed
March 1
Movies
Mary Queen Of Scots ('18)
Lincoln Lawyer
Monsters Vs. Aliens (Dwa)
Arrival
The Last Witch Hunter
Collateral
Fast Times At Ridgemont High
Atonement
Nanny Mcphee
American Psycho
The Hurt Locker
Madea's Witness Protection
Shaft
Boomerang
Coal Miner's Daughter
The Game
Godzilla 2000
The Guardian ('90)
Land Before Time Ii: The Great Valley Adventure
Land Before Time Iii: The Time Of The Great Giving
Land Before Time Iv: Journey Through The Mists
Land Before Time Ix: Journey To The Big Water
Land Before Time Sing Along
Land Before Time Sing Along 2
Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island
Land Before Time Vi: The Secret Of Saurus Rock
Land Before Time Vii: The Stone Of Cold Fire
Land Before Time Viii: The Big Freeze
Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration
Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration
Land Before Time Xii: Day Of The Flyers
Land Before Time Xiii: The Wisdom Of Friends
Land Before Time: Journey Of The Brave
Meet Joe Black
Monster's Ball
Nanny Mcphee Returns
Problem Child
Rock The Kasbah
Rules Of Engagement
Scent Of A Woman
Sea Of Love
The Sum Of All Fears
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street
What Dreams May Come
Series
Project Blue Book S1-2
March 3
Still Alice
The Switch
March 15
Pride + Prejudice + Zombies
March 16
The Dilemma
March 23
No Strings Attached
