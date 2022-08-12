NFL Free Agent Earl Thomas Orange, Texas Home Burns Down

Unfortunate news for a Texas native who has been trying to get back into the NFL since he last played in 2020....

Baltimore Ravens Portraits Getty Images loading...

Earl Thomas is a Orange, Texas native who played for West Orange-Stark High School and graduated in 2007. He also played for the University of Texas from 2008 to 2010.

He went on to the NFL where he tallied seven Pro Bowl nods, five All-Pro honors and a Super Bowl title during his 10-year NFL career, nine seasons of which were spent with the Seattle Seahawks.

He has not played since 2020 when he was released by the Ravens after he punched a teammate during a preseason practice.

Thomas' Home In Orange Burned To The Ground On Thursday

https://youtu.be/ZrmU9krEicg

According to 12 News Now, firefighters got the call around 5:15 p.m. Thursday and upon arrival noticed heavy smoke and flames at the Southeast corner of Thomas' house. When they tried to get in, the smoke was too thick so they had to pull back and go into what they called "defensive mode."

No One Was Hurt, Thomas Arrived On Scene Then Left

News 12 YouTube News 12 YouTube loading...

The report went on to add that firefighters that were first on scene spoke briefly to Thomas. Thomas then got into a car with who officials believe was his mother and drove off.

One official told reporters that he doesn't have any reason to believe the fire was set on purpose, but they're waiting for the state fire marshal to arrive Friday and investigate the cause. The cause of the fire is not confirmed, but officials are not ruling out lightning as a possible cause.

Beyonce's Mom Tina Knowles $6 Million Dollar Texas Estate Take a look inside this opulent estate that Beyonce is reportedly paid close to $6 Million bucks for her mom.

Shaq's Florida Mansion That He Sold For $11 Million Shaq's moving to Texas but first he had to get rid of his Orlando, Florida estate which is considered one of the best homes in the WORLD according to Better Homes & Gardens. Let's take a look inside!