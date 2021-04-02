NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has rescinded its decision to have Atlanta host this summer's All-Star Game. The move Friday came in response to a sweeping new voting law in Georgia that critics say will negatively affect communities of color. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says opponents have mischaracterized the law and he called the MLB's action a "knee-jerk decision.” The game was scheduled for July 13 at Atlanta's Truist Park as part of baseball’s midsummer break, which includes the Futures Game on July 11 and Home Run Derby the following night. Commissioner Rob Manfred also made the decision to move the amateur draft, which had been scheduled to be held in Atlanta for the first time.

