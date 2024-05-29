He is the epitome of a man. A man's man. He's like if the Marlboro Man pitched intimidatingly, striking out Major League level talent, until he was 102-years-old and never got lung cancer.

Nolan Ryan is a winner.

The Ryan Express was a beast on the mound. Over his record-setting 27-year playing career, Ryan pitched for the New York Mets, California Angels, Houston Astros, and Texas Rangers.

Ryan is the all-time leader in no-hitters with seven, three more than any other pitcher. He has career win–loss record of 324–292, was an eight-time All-Star, and his 5,714 career strikeouts is an MLB record, better than second place Randy Johnson, by 839 strikeouts.

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999, and is, for many, the best MLB pitcher of all time.

But Ryan, who is also regarded as one of MLB's best executives had humble beginnings in Alvin, TX. A few years ago his childhood home went on the market for $165,000, and we scoured the internet for pics to share with you.

And as expected, with all the success, contracts, and fame, Ryan's adult life has been much different than his time growing up in in South Texas. Dude's rich. And his home in Georgetown reflects that, its estimated value is to be near $5 million. Pictures of his current home are bit harder to come by but we managed to find a couple.

How about we take a look at his current Georgetown, TX abode compared to his humble beginnings in Alvin, TX.

