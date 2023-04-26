Not the Ocean: Texas Freeway Stuns Social Media Users

That's a lot of water.

If you showed us the first few seconds of the video below and asked us the location, we'd say it was captured in the middle of a large lake or the ocean.

But no, this is a freeway in Texas.

No problemo for the Texas DPS

Just when you think the cameraman is the only person out there braving the waves, a tank/Hummer comes barreling through the water with its lights flashing.

Who needs roads?

One person on Twitter posed a great question. How did you know whether or not you were still on the road?

Hope they're ok

We weren't able to find out any more information about the person who took this video, so we hope they got out of there in one piece.

Check out the video for yourself below.

