TEXAS -- Federal prosecutors say members of a cross-border child smuggling operation gave THC-infused candy to migrant children to make them sleepy during illegal border crossings from Juárez, Mexico, into El Paso.

According to the Department of Justice, the children ranged in age from 5 to 13. One child became so ill after ingesting the THC-laced candy that they were hospitalized in El Paso with THC poisoning. One woman connected to the conspiracy has now been sentenced to five years in federal prison.

When you hear about human smuggling, you might picture hidden compartments, fake documents, or dangerous desert crossings. But THC gummies given to children? That wasn't on my bingo card. But that's what we're dealing with in this case, according to USA Today.

How Investigators Say the Smuggling Scheme Worked

According to prosecutors, investigators say some children were allegedly given THC-laced candy to keep them quiet while being transported across the border. Authorities also say the kids were paired with adults falsely claiming to be their parents and even possessed fraudulent U.S.documents.

One Child Was Hospitalized After Eating THC Candy

Then the allegations became even more heartbreaking when officials said one child was so ill after eating the candy that they had to be taken to a hospital in El Paso, where doctors diagnosed the child with THC poisoning.

The Human Cost Is What Matters Most

Whatever someone's views are on immigration, border security, or THC, this case stands apart because we're talking about children. Federal investigators say the broader smuggling organization exploited kids who were already in an incredibly vulnerable position, which is what makes it all the more devastating.

DOJ says investigation is still ongoing

It's a difficult case to learn about, but it serves as a reminder that some of the biggest border cases aren't just about crossing a line on a map. The human cost is the most important part of the story. The Department of Justice says the investigation into the smuggling network is ongoing.

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