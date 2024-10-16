Search Texas, Oklahoma’s Most Wanted Could Be Hiding Here

Everyone knows that Texas is a great place to be, but unfortunately, that also means that criminals might want to hide out here. But I can promise you that is not a good idea, we have too many great law enforcement officers for fugitives to go unnoticed.

While we know that crime happens everywhere, Texas has a list of most wanted fugitives, and they all have large rewards that can be cashed in if you know where one of these criminals might be hiding. Well, the same can be said about criminals running from the law in Oklahoma.

Neighbors to the North Need a Little Help

Oklahoma will never be Texas, but I will admit they have some good law enforcement officers up there too. And they need a little assistance finding some criminals that have been on the run for too long. They need to face the consequences of their actions.

Before we start looking at the wanted criminals, please remember these individuals are dangerous and you should never try to apprehend a suspect. If you know where any wanted fugitive might be hiding, you should call the police immediately and let them handle the situation.

Let’s See the Oklahoma Fugitives

Thanks to the state of Oklahoma, we have pictures and details regarding the crimes committed that put these individuals on the most wanted list. Thank you for any assistance you can provide to law enforcement.

Here is a look at the most wanted criminals out of Oklahoma. If you want to leave a tip on the Oklahoma Most Wanted tip line, you can call (405) 343-8107.

Oklahoma's Most Wanted Criminals (October 2024) Here is a look at the most wanted criminals out of the state of Oklahoma. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins