One of Our Favorite Longview, TX BBQ Joints Has Announced its New Permanent Location
One of the best BBQ joints in Longview, TX is moving, or should I say they are done moving. The good folks at Sunbird Barbecue have been looking for a permanent home for their delicious 'cue and they've finally found it.
David Kay Segovia and Bryan Bingham, whose passion project was just named a Texas Monthly 2023 Top 25 New BBQ Joint, will soon be being serving at their new location: 415 N High St Longview Tx 75601
We weathered every storm thrown at us, today we got the green light and ALL clear to open our building!!! It has taken a lot of pure dedication to BBQ to keep our spirits up. I believe both of us have had true support from our wives and it’s helped. Both have helped this venture stay afloat and even have Kimmy aboard in making her creations that have landed her the notoriety of her own. All the support and continued support from customers have been just overwhelming. Thank you for standing in line in cold and rainy conditions or in the middle of hot summer to get our food. - Segovia
Since we started Sunbird we dreamed about this day and it’s hard to believe it’s finally here. Thank you to all of our customers, friends and family for supporting us through everything. I’m so excited to finally start this next chapter of our business! - Bingham
The new digs will be open, at their new location at 415 N. High St., this Friday (December 1) and Saturday (December 2) both days from from 11am 'til sold out. Be sure to swing by and grab some lunch.
A big congrats to one of our favorite East Texas BBQ joints and members of the Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival family.
