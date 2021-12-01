One Of The Worst Roads In Tyler Is FINALLY Getting Fixed

Get our free mobile app

I don't know how many times I've driven this extremely short stretch of road, but I absolutely hated driving on it every time I had to.

I didn't like driving on this road because I had to constantly dodge potholes and these weren't your ordinary run-of-the-mill potholes either, some of these were the size of craters left by incoming asteroids that just happened to land on this small road in Tyler, Texas. I'm sure, no I'm not just sure, I know that the City of Tyler was tired of getting complaints about this road because they went and installed signs as you turned from Troup Hwy. or Golden Road onto this road stating that the road was not maintained by the city, but by the property owner.

Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1

If you've driven this little road, by now you know where I'm at in Tyler! That little road that runs behind Firehouse Subs and Corner Bakery Cafe and the Magnuson Hotel has finally been repaired. YES, repaired! You can hear the angel choir singing now! Whoever the property owner is, made a commitment and had the potholes filled in and a new layer of oil top layed on that portion of the street.

Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1

Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1

Now for the road that runs between Corner Bakery Cafe and Roost up to the Potpourri House, well, it wasn't left out of the resurfacing because part of it received a new layer of asphalt. So far from what I've seen it's just a stretch of the road from behind Salsarita's all the way up to the Potpourri House. It doesn't appear as if it's going to be completed out to Troup Hwy. and Old Troup Hwy. for some reason. Let's just hope though that they will come back and complete the entire road and then possibly paint some stripes for the parking spaces for Salsarita's, Roma's and the rest of the shopping center.

Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1

Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1

Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1

It was a much-needed improvement from what we've all been driving on before as we make our way to one of our lunch hot spots in the area or to the post office. The road improvements were even noticed on an extremely popular Tyler social media page. Most people were shocked and happy about the news, while others left some pretty hilarious comments on why they'll be missing those potholes now!

