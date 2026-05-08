(Tyler, Texas) - Sometimes, you just gotta have breakfast for dinner. I love a good breakfast. Scrambled eggs, toast, sausage, maybe some hash browns. Oh, oh, oh, pancakes...yuuum. Or waffles. Duuude. I gotta break out my waffle maker now.

If you don't feel like cooking it all, and the clean up afterwards, you may head out to get breakfast. There are so many great choices for that in East Texas. Yes, visit the mom and pop diner as much as you can, but visiting a chain restaurant is okay, too.

Denny's is Expanding in Tyler

A recent filing shows that Denny's is adding a second restaurant in Tyler. It will open in a familiar building, one that many Tylerites loved to eat at, Grandy's on South Beckham. The $800,000 remodel is set to begin on May 15 and hopes to be finished by July 1 (KLTV).

That doesn't mean it's opening July 1 but I would assume it would be pretty soon after that. Denny's other Tyler location on Gentry is always busy. It'll be cool to see how this new location will look.

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Favorites of Mine From Denny's

I do have a couple of favorites when visiting Denny's. The Grand Slam is good go-to for me. I know mozzarella sticks are everywhere, but the ones at Denny's are actually really good. It'll be nice to have another Denny's option once it opens in Tyler.

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