Don’t Miss Out: The Cheapest Way into the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Fest

The 2026 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is just around the corner, and we want to make sure you get your chance at tickets before the show hits the stage!

We're bringing together two things Texans love most - country music and BBQ - and we're doing it BIG. We're talking the biggest BBQ joints from across the state, and headlining music artists including Hudson Westbrook and Aaron Watson (check out the full lineup here)!

You still haven't gotten tickets? No problem - we've got the cheapest way into the fest for you! Save some money and come for the show! Concert-only tickets are available right now, and get you into the event at 3:45 p.m. Get yours here!

Lock in the lowest price today because on Saturday, May 9, 2026, the price goes up!

Don’t wait until it’s too late—grab your crew, grab your tickets, and get ready for a full day of Texas-sized flavor and live music you won’t want to miss. We’ll see you at the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival!