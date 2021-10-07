Dear Koda (also known as Koda-Friend, or Koda-Boy),

I'm sorry buddy, I don't want you hurting, no one expected that your excitement from going to Bossart Dog Park was going to end up with you completely tearing your ACL. You're cooped up all day log in a room as we wait for our home in Flint to be finished, so we understand why you would get so excited at the dog park but we never wanted this to happen to you. But I promise, we will do everything we can to make sure you are happy and healthy FOREVER.

Savannah Jenkins

While you hear me complain about spending money sometimes, but to make sure you are okay we will do whatever it takes. When you see your mom start crying it's not because she is mad at you or sad, she just feels bad for you having to go through this again. But when you smile it helps put her in a good mood, so please keep that up Koda-Boy!

What Will Your Surgery Timeline Look Like:

As you would expect your mom called multiple veterinarians yesterday and already has your surgery scheduled for Wednesday, October 27th. Luckily, you don't have to take a car ride for a couple hours to get there like the last time you had to go through this. But know that it's already set up, we are trying to get you back on all 4-paws as quickly as possible.

Savannah Jenkins

What Will Your Surgery Recovery Look Like:

After your surgery is done and you get a treat on the way home, you're looking at 6-8 weeks of very little activity. So, after you've had to wait months to be in our new home with a yard to run in, you will have to be patient once again. I know you're not looking forward to sitting inside when you have your new yard, but it's what's best for you.

No matter what Koda, we will always do whatever we can to keep you happy and healthy even if that means another expensive knee surgery. The kind of loyalty and love you have shown us over the past 10+ years since you rescued us have been amazing, and we promise to do whatever it takes to take care of you. Love you my boy.

Ten of the Best Restaurants with Patios in Tyler Where Dogs are Welcome! More and more, East Texans want restaurants where they can share a meal and hang out on a cool patio with their best furry friends. Here are TEN great spots in Tyler to do just that!

Here are 14 Exotic Animals That You Can Own in Texas Texas has an estimated 7.2 million dogs, more than any other state, this according to the American Veterinary Association. Safe to say, dogs are a Texan's best friend. But perhaps you’re interested in branching out a bit and adding a less common exotic pet to your home.

Granted a few of these exotics are regulated and will require permits.