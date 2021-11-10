I normally don't get caught up in the publicity of some ad on the internet, but there is one right now that I am seriously debating. That would be these new smokeless fire pits, and of course, just as soon as I search for more information I get three times as many ads popping up on every page I visit. So, my question to you is, are these new smokeless fire pits really worth the money?

I've never been shy to say that I am frugal with my money, because I work hard to get it, I don't like to waste it. But who doesn't enjoy a night around a fire with loved ones. It sounds fantastic right now, but should I be investing in one of these new outdoor gadgets that is kinda the trendy thing right now?

It Would Be Nice to Not Have the Smoke from the Fire Follow Me

Whenever I am near a fire I attract the smoke in my direction, I will get up and move and I swear the smoke follows me. Just another reason why a smokeless fire pit sounds attractive to me. While I don't expect ever bit of smoke to be eliminated, it would be great to even cut down on the smoke headed my way.

Get our free mobile app

There Are Tons of Options When Looking at Smokeless Fire Pits

No smokeless fire pit company is paying me to write this so I'm not going to mention any of them by name, but there are all different options to look at when ready to purchase. Some are bigger than others, some are meant to have a cover, others can just sit outside. There are some that weigh 80 pounds and others that weigh half that amount.

I want to hear from anyone who has invested into one of these smokeless fire pits? Are you happy with the purchase, would you recommend it to a friend? Thanks for the assistance.

Texas Cities And Towns That Will Make That Young Teenager In You Laugh A Bit Yeah, we're tapping into our less mature side with this one and letting that inner teenage boy laugh a little more at these Texas town names that sound a little dirty or perverted.

Hey Food Network, These East Texas Best East Are Worthy Of An Episode We're sending Food Network a message - it's about time to bring some of those cameras from your shows and feature our fantastic restaurants on several of your shows.

East Texas is full of fantastic restaurants that are owned by some extremely talented chefs, pitmasters and bakers. For years you, the Food Network, have been creating shows featuring local hot spots and we feel it's about time for some of our favorite hot spots to be featured on one of your many shows.