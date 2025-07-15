As a child of the '80s and '90s, there is one flavor that brings back childhood summers faster than most: Orange Dreamsicle. It's the best. Between that one and Orange Julius, we were living in an artificially orange-flavored heaven and didn't even know it.

The way I'm drooling all over my keyboard about fake orange flavored dessert, you'd think I had a long list of favorites, but that's it. Just those two. That's my whole best of frozen fake orange dessert list.

Blue Bell Reintroduces ORANGE SWIRL for Summer!

Well, good news. Today, Blue Bell brought back one of my Top 3 All Time Summer Ice Cream Flavors, ORANGE SWIRL!

Our friends at Blue Bell love doing this, teasing us. Every few months, they give us a new, delicious flavor. Then, without warning, take it away.

We're all aware that they are able to make my new all-time-favorite Oatmeal Cream Pie 365 days a year, but they choose not to. It's not like March is Oatmeal Cream Pie season for Guatemalan farmers, at least I don't think it is.

If you love Blue Bell's vanilla ice cream and orange sherbet, now you can have both. NEW BLUE BELL FLAVOR ALERT: "Let’s give it a swirl! Orange Swirl Ice Cream is back. The flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with refreshing Orange Sherbet. Now available in pint size."

As we head into the dog days of summer, big shoutout to Blue Bell for giving us a special way to cool down here in Texas. I'll be stopping at Brookshire's for a few pints on the way home tonight.