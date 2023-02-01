Our Favorite Uncle Lucius Has Reunited and are Returning to Tyler in April

For over a decade they were one of Austin's elite bands, a band that personified its "Live Music Capital of The World" moniker. And today Uncle Lucius announced that they are returning to Tyler, TX this April.

Another two night stand! April 7th and 8th we’re hanging with our good friends at Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q in Tyler. Best damn BBQ in East Texas!

A longtime favorite here in The Rose City, the guys were known across The Lone Star State and beyond for an amazing live experience, and such hits as "Keep The Wolves Away," “Everybody Got Soul,” “Pocket Full of Misery” and “Liquor Store.”

In September of 2017, after the gentlemen had spent 12 years together, crafting four albums, bringing the world so much Texas soul, and building one of its most ravenous fan bases, front man Kevin Galloway announced they'd be playing their final show together the following March.

Back in December, UL made the welcomed announcement that they were reuniting and this April 7 & 8, they are bringing their reunion tour to Stanley's Famous BBQ Pit in Tyler.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to stream the best music in the world without commercial interruption, 24/7. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, pretty much everywhere that fine podcasts can be found. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to keep up with everything Texas and Red Dirt.

Full Lineup Announced For '23 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Tyler Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. CT Friday, Feb. 10th, at We can't wait to see all of you back out on the brick streets of Tyler, TX, this May. This year's festival will be on Saturday May, 6th. reddirtbbqfest.com. We can't wait to see all of you back out on the brick streets of Tyler, TX, this May.