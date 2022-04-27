The alleged shooter fired shots at a Palestine, Texas convenience store and then at officers who began pursuing the suspect on the road.

It was a little before 8 p.m. yesterday evening in Palestine, Texas when the suspect in question fired shots at a convenience store and a nearby vehicle before Palestine Police began pursuing the suspect who fired shots at the officers.

The Palestine Police Department released a press statement yesterday reporting the shooting occurred at "Jags convenience store at 500 W. Palestine Ave. after a vehicle and building were struck by gunfire. No one was injured at the location. The suspect was identified by witnesses prior to fleeing the scene in a black sedan."

After the suspect fled the scene, PPD Officers began to pursue the suspect.

The Officers found the suspect and the vehicle close to the N. Jackson and Green St. intersection where the police began a traffic stop when the suspect fled again. The Officers followed. The suspect then began to fire rounds at the Officers as the pursuit continued headed north toward Highway 155.

One of the Officers finally used his vehicle to stop the fleeing suspect before they were able to exit via the entrance ramp onto N. Loop 256 and into "heavier traffic."

After a quick struggle, the Palestine Police took the suspect into custody, confiscated the firearm, and also detained a female who was in the passenger seat.

While the female was released, the suspect in question was taken to the Anderson County Jail and "booked on multiple felony charges."

Thankfully no officers were hurt during the pursuit and subsequent struggle. Palestine Police say more details regarding this situation will be released today.

